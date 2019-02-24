Times Leader Obituaries
Jeanne Dinan Obituary

WILKES-BARRE — Jeanne Dinan, of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, with her family and loved ones at her side. She is survived by her sons, E. Patrick Dinan, Paul George Dinan, and daughter, Maureen Hayward; grandson, Brady Hayward, and great-grandchildren, Jillian, Evan and Paul.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Edward, two brothers, and granddaughter, Samantha Dinan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Dominic's Church, Austin Avenue, Wilkes-Barre. Private interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Condolences can be sent to the family at: www.eblakecollins.com.

Published in Times Leader from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
