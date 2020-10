WEST SCRANTON — Jeanne F. (Burns) Tobin, 79, of West Scranton, died Oct. 5, 2020. Surviving is her husband, Patrick J. Tobin. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., West Scranton. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church. Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.