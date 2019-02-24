Obituary
Jeanne M. Lehman

EASTON — Jeanne M. Lehman, 83, of Easton, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital - Anderson Campus, Easton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28, at St. Rocco's Roman Catholic Church, 6658 School St., Martins Creek, with Father Joseph Kweder officiating. Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28, at James J. Palmeri Funeral Home, 6602 Alpha Ave., Martins Creek, PA. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Please visit palmerifuneralhome.com to view a complete obituary and offer online condolences.
