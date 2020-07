WILKES-BARRE — Jeanne Rosengrant, 59, of Wilkes-Barre, died July 6, 2020. A private memorial prayer service will be held at the convenience of the family, following visitation at the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.