HUNLOCK CREEK — Jeffrey A. Cragle, 61, of Hunlock Creek, died Nov. 14, 2020. He is survived his wife of 38 years, the former Eva Hardiman. Friends may call Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Clarke Piatt Funeral Home, Inc., 6 Sunset Lake Road, Hunlock Creek. A private funeral service for the immediate family will be held at the conclusion of the public calling hours.