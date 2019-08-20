Jeffrey E. Klein

Service Information
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA
18704
(570)-288-9341
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
View Map
Obituary
EDWARDSVILLE — Jeffrey E. Klein, 25, of Edwardsville, died on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at his home.

Born in Kingston, he was the son of Frank A. Klein Jr., of Kingston, and Charlene Ross Klein, of Plymouth. He attended Wyoming Valley West Schools and West Side Tech.

He was employed by Sid Harvey as a fork lift operator. He was a lover of the outdoors and an avid fisherman.

Surviving besides his parents are his brother, Frank III; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, from the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with Chaplain Steve Wilson officiating. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until service time on Friday.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence, visit www.hughbhughes.com.
Published in Times Leader from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
