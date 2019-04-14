PHOENIX, Ariz. — Jeffrey P. Stavitzski, 59, lost his battle with cancer on Monday, April 1, 2019. Born in Nanticoke on March 20, 1960, he was the son of late Eugene T. Stavitzski (54) and late Rita P. (Wengryn) Stavitzski (76).

Surviving are his brothers, Thomas Stavitzski, of Hanover Township; Robert Stavitzski and his wife, Delores, of Nanticoke; and Eugene Stavitzski and his wife, Laurie, of Hunlock Creek. He was also survived by his nieces and nephews: Thomas II, Scott, Samuel, Angela, Alicia, and Brooke.

A paper written by Jeffrey in his 1986 college psychology class, titled "Life Analysis," was found in his most recent place of residence. The ending of his paper reads, "One thing I do believe is living life to the fullest and really enjoying yourself. I feel when your time is up it's up no way around it. The way I look at it is, if something happened to me today and I were to die, I know that I have no regrets and I have had a very fulfilling life."

This was the way Jeffrey lived each and every day. He appreciated the simplest of moments that life offered and connected with every soul who walked into his life.

Although he most recently resided in Phoenix, Ariz., Jeffrey resided in many locations and spent his days traveling. Whenever he was given a choice he would take the path less traveled by to see where it might take him.

The Stavitzski family would like to send a special thank you to their cousin, Rita Presnal, for all of her help and hospitality shown throughout the past week.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.