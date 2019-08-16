POTTSTOWN — Jennie M. Zabrenski , 91, of Pottstown, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Sacred Heart Sr. Living, Center Valley. She was the wife of the late Stanley Zabrenski.

Born in Nanticoke, Luzerne County, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Helen (Rutkowski) Zatika. Before retiring, she worked as a seamstress for the former Eagle Flag Co., Pottstown. She was a member of the former St. Peter's R.C. Church, Pottstown. Jennie enjoyed dining out, spending time with family and traveling.

Survivors: sons John and his wife, Henrietta, of Allentown, and Theodore and his wife, Melissa, of Orwigsburg; daughters Susan Visconti and her husband, Michael, of Pinehurst, N.C., and Patricia DeNicco and her husband, August, of Pottstown; grandchildren August and his wife, Rebecca, Andrew, Jeannine, John and Thomas; and great-grandchildren August and Chase.

She was predeceased by a brother, Frank, and sister Helen Griffith.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, in St. Thomas More Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown.

Calling will begin at 10 a.m. at the church.

Interment 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions can be made in her memory to the , 968 Postal Road, Ste. 110, Allentown, PA 18109.