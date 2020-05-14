Jennifer Lee Williams
DALLAS — Jennifer Lee Williams, 38, of Dallas, left us to play with the other Angels on Friday, May 1, 2020. There was no pain, she simply drifted off to sleep. If you knew Jen, you loved her. It was like God mixed Mary Poppins, Snow White and the Terminator all into one. She had such an intense love of her children, family, friends and anything furry or feathery. Jen also had an intense passion to help anyone in need without ever asking for anything in return. She lived in constant awe of the beauty this world provided her and the endless possibilities it offered. It will truly be a lesser place without her in it. We will all love you forever Sweetheart. She was born in Long Island, New York, on June 21, 1981. She was the daughter of the late Cynthia Phillips Paolucci and Frank Paolucci and step-mother, Denise Paolucci. She is a 1999 graduate of Haddonfield Memorial High School and a 2003 graduate of King's College with a bachelor's in communications. She is a member of Parker Hill Church and owns Moxiegreen Advertising Agency. She is survived by her husband of 12 years, Mathew C. Williams. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Bodhi Charles and Sullivan Rebel; daughter, Amelia Lee; sister, Drew Brophy. Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, 18657. Interment services will be held at Fern Knoll Burial Park, Dallas, with Jennifer's pastor, the Rev. Dan White presiding. Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Fern Knoll Burial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
