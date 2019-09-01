Times Leader Obituaries
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
Jeremy M. Miller

Jeremy M. Miller Obituary

BEAR CREEK – Jeremy M. Miller, "Miller," 42, of Bear Creek passed away on Aug. 28, 2019.

He was born Oct. 28, 1976, in Kingston, a son of the late John Miller Sr. and Carol Slater Miller. He attended GAR Memorial High School and then went to pursue his career in the work field. He was employed for Medico Industries for many years. Jeremy loved all outdoor activities, including fishing, hunting, camping and also vacations and spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving are his brothers, John Miller Jr., Wilkes-Barre, Jason Miller, Edwardsville; daughters, Caitlyn Miller and Tessa Miller; step-children, Bailey Mills and Mikhayla Nash; nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; and his loyal and loving girlfriend, Jeanne Desmond.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 in St. Ignatius Loyola Church. Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. Condolences can be sent to: www.eblakecollins.com.

Published in Times Leader from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
