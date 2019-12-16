TUNKHANNOCK — Jerome A. Lencoski, 76, of Tunkhannock, passed away unexpectedly after a short battle with cancer on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judith Miller Lencoski.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 10, 1943, he was the son of the late Jerome D. and Margaret A. Tomaskovic Lencoski. He was a 1961 graduate of Swoyersville High School and an Army veteran. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a Millwright Machinist at P&G Mehoopany for 30 years.

He was a member of the Black Walnut American Legion and the P&G Retirement Group and Ladies Pennsylvania Slovak Catholic Union. Jerry enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by son, Jerome A., of Shickshinny; daughter, Suzanne L. Cuddy, of Morgantown; brother, John Lencoski, of Swoyersville; sister, Mary Ann, of Wilkes-Barre; brother, Andrew, of Avon Lake, Ohio; and grandchildren, Nicole Beougher, Elora Lencoski, Emily Lencoski, Erin Cuddy, and Zachary Lencoski.

He was preceded in death by brother, Joseph Lencoski.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

