Jerome Edward Setzer, 92, died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at his residence in Rossmoor, Monroe Township, N.J.

Jerome was born in Scranton and resided in West Pittston, Dover, N.J., Neshanic Station, N.J., San Francisco, Calif., and has been a resident of Rossmoor, Monroe Township, N.J., since 1993.

Jerome was a graduate of West Pittston High School, Class of 1944, and received his bachelor's degree in economics from Scranton University. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II (1944-1946) and in the Korean War (1948-1951). Jerome was employed by JC Penney and then RCA. He retired in 1991 from International Trading Group, San Francisco, after being employed as a compliance officer. Jerome was a member of the Democratic Party, Volunteer Fire Company (Neshanic, N.J.) and the post commander of the VFW of Jamesburg for the past 25 years. He served as a Rossmoor maintenance director and as chairman of the Rossmoor Maintenance Committee. He had a great passion for helping veterans.

Jerome is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Laura (Campenni) Setzer, of Rossmoor, Monroe Township, N.J.; three sons, William Setzer and his wife, Donna, of Piscataway, N.J., Matt Setzer and his wife, Anne, of Hamilton, N.J., and Jerome Setzer Jr. and his wife, Maria, of East Amwell, N.J.; two daughters, Maureen Setzer, of Glendale, N.Y., and Laurie Setzer, of Rossmoor, Monroe Township, N.J.; five grandchildren, Alicia Setzer, of Raritan, N.J., Reid Setzer, of Washington, D.C., Morgan Adolphsson, of Malmo, Sweden, Gina Setzer, of Long Branch, N.J., and Alaina Setzer, of Hoboken, N.J.; and his brother, David Setzer, of Florham Park, N.J. Also surviving are extended family members and friends.

Arrangements were under the direction of the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home Inc.

In lieu of flowers and for those who desire, memorial donations can be made to the Monroe Central VFW Post 262, 120 Monmouth Road, Monroe Township, NJ 08831-8558, 732-251-1839.