PINEVILLE, N.C. — Jerome Francis Garlan, 84, son of the late Stanley and Wanda Garlan (formerly Gill) passed away June 5, 2020, in Pineville, N.C., after a long illness.

He was a former resident of Liverpool, N.Y., and a longtime resident of Chantilly, Va.

He was born Feb. 22, 1936, in Wilkes-Barre. He was the third of six children and often told stories of growing up in a coal town when money was scarce. He was married to the former Barbara Bednarski, of Wilkes Barre, and that marriage ended in 1976. Their three daughters were raised in the snowbelt of upstate New York, where he refused to purchase a snow blower because "that's why I had kids."

He was a staunch believer in hard work and education, a trait he said he inherited from his mother. He graduated from King's College in Wilkes-Barre in 1957, and earned his MA from Central Michigan University in 1984. He entered the workforce as a teacher in Baltimore, Md.

He was most proud of his role in the U.S. Air Force as a navigator with the Strategic Air Command from 1960 to 1965. He completed another 23 years of service in the USAF Reserves and National Guard retiring as LT Colonel in 1996. He held several management positions with General Electric, Crouse Hinds, and the Deptartment of the Navy. He retired as the Deputy Commander of the Department of the Army Software Development Center in Washington, D.C., in 2000. He is remembered by his colleagues as an extremely dedicated man who would go above and beyond to get the job done.

He was very proud of his Polish heritage, enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers, visiting the N.C. coast and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughters, Karyn Garlan Riggs, of Cedar Key, Fla., Mary (Jogie) Garlan Miles (William), of Matthews, N.C., and Cynthia Garlan, of Westtown, N.Y.; grandchildren, Dainika Dudley, Derek Dudley, Joshua Goliber (Victoria), Caroline Goliber, Garlan Miles, Sophie Goliber, Katarina Miles, Cynthia Miles, Sophie Goliber, Joseph Goliber, and Kelly Goliber; siblings, Joan Marie Garlan and Joseph Garlan (Peggy); sister-in law, Lois Garlan, many nieces and nephews, three great-grandchildren, and his beloved dog, Montana, who probably should be listed first.

Aside from his parents, he is predeceased by his infant son, Christopher; longtime companion, Muriel Devaney; daughter of his heart, Kelly Devaney; siblings, Raymond Garlan, Phyllis Blockus and her husband, Stanley, Steven Garlan; and his much-adored dogs, Tanner and Harley.

The family would like to thank Hospice and Palliative Care-Charlotte, Elmcroft of Little Avenue, Pineville, N.C., the Fairfax County, Va., police department for their endless patience, all his home health aides, with special appreciation to Margaret Spence, a.k.a. Cheryl.

The family is in the care of Heritage Funeral and Cremation Services in Matthews, N.C. Inurnment is planned for Arlington National Cemetery and a memorial service will be planned at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or St. Timothy's Catholic Church in Chantilly, Va.