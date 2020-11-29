WILKES-BARRE — Jerome Hendrick, 84, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Highland Manor Nursing Center, Exeter, where he has resided the past several years.

He was born Feb. 11, 1936, in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late John and Anna Kalkun Hendrick. A graduate of Coughlin High School, he was employed at Penn State Belt and Buckle for many years. He was a member of St. Andre Bessette Parish, Wilkes-Barre.

Surviving are his brother, John Hendrick and his wife Sonie, Exeter, several nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 11 a.m. in St. Andre Bessette Parish, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Condolences can be sent to eblakecollins.com.