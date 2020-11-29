1/
Jerome Hendrick
1936 - 2020
WILKES-BARRE — Jerome Hendrick, 84, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Highland Manor Nursing Center, Exeter, where he has resided the past several years.

He was born Feb. 11, 1936, in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late John and Anna Kalkun Hendrick. A graduate of Coughlin High School, he was employed at Penn State Belt and Buckle for many years. He was a member of St. Andre Bessette Parish, Wilkes-Barre.

Surviving are his brother, John Hendrick and his wife Sonie, Exeter, several nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 11 a.m. in St. Andre Bessette Parish, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Condolences can be sent to eblakecollins.com.


Published in Times Leader from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
DEC
1
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Andre Bessette Parish
Funeral services provided by
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
Memories & Condolences

November 29, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Karen Gandy
November 29, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I remember Jerry always being so kind and patient with us kids. He always had time for us when we would go visit our grandparents Kalkun. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family
Stacey Kalkun Orrell
