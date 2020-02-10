WARREN, Ohio — Jerome "Jerry" Kopiak, 69, of Warren, Ohio, entered peacefully into eternal life on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at 9:35 a.m. in his home surrounded by his loving family under the comforting care of hospice.

He was born Tuesday, March 28, 1950, in Kingston, the son of the late Andrew and Helen Stochla Kopiak.

A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, Jerry served his country honorably and faithfully during the Vietnam War. For his service to his country he was awarded the Vietnam Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Meal with 1 Star, and the Vietnamese Campaign Medal and was honorably discharged on March 24, 1970, with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Jerry was a talented truck driver working for Ohio Fast Freight, Kmart Distribution Center and retired from Schneider Trucking after 30 total years as a truck driver.

He was a lifetime member of the Post 1090, where he was currently serving as chaplain; lifetime member of DAV Trumbull County #11 and the Knights of Columbus Council #4484.

Jerry was a proud Marine and was a wonderful Papa and best friend to his three grandbabies, spending time with them and supporting them in all that they did.

He is survived by his wife, the former Mary J. Cenname, whom he married on Aug. 7, 1976; two daughters, Vanessa Phalen, of Trenton, N.J., and Violet (Matthew Davis) Kopiak, of Warren, Ohio; a brother, Andrew (Marie) Kopiak Sr., of Richmond, Va., and three grandchildren, Gianna, Matteo and Megan.

Besides his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by a daughter, Valerie (Baby Smurf) Kopiak, and brothers Norman and Tommy Kopiak.

Calling hours will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 420 N. St., NW, Warren, Ohio 44483, where the Post 1090 will stand guard until 11 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial with Fr. Frantisek Katrinak officiating will be offered at 11 a.m. Thursday in the church.

Burial will follow in Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna with Full Military Honors rendered by the great men of the American Legion Post 540 Trumbull County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions take the form of donations to Disabled American Veterans Trumbull County Chapter 11, 2044 Youngstown Road, SE, Warren, Ohio 44484, or to the Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 1090, 611 High St., NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 N. Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated to Serving Your Loved Ones. This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.