MOUNTAIN TOP — Jerome "Jerry" L. Lambert, of Mountain Top, died Friday morning, July 26, 2019, with family by his side, at Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Pringle, he was the son of the late Felix and Anna Gavlick Lambert; was a graduate of Larksville High School and earned his associates degree in banking. Jerry initially worked for Capital Airlines in Chicago, then spent 45 years in banking as a loan officer for Peoples National Bank in Edwardsville and Luzerne Bank. Most recently, he enjoyed working as a shuttle driver for Jack Williams Tire and Auto.

Having a great passion for running, Jerry was a former member of the Wyoming Valley Striders Club. He ran countless 5K and 10K races and completed several Marathons. He was a huge Wilkes-Barre and Pittsburgh Penguins hockey fan and an avid Penn State football fan. A man of great faith, he was a member of St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top, and other civic and religious organizations. He is now with our Lord and resting in eternal peace, after crossing the final finish line at the Gates of Heaven.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Theresa M. Kalinowski Lambert; sons, Brian Lambert of Mountain Top; Barry Lambert and his wife, Christina Gharing Lambert, of Boalsburg; daughter, Cynthia Lambert Kwan and her husband, Wayne, of Ottawa, Ontario; son, Bruce Lambert and his wife, Tia Metta Lambert, of Mountain Top; six grandchildren, Madison, Zachary, Shayne, Brendan, Calvin and Jennifer and his brother, Joseph Lambert, of Wilkes-Barre.

Funeral services will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from the Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, and from 9:15 a.m. Tuesday until time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.

