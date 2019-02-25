Jerome L. Luke, 73, peacefully passed away on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, surrounded by his family at Mercy Medical Center.

Jerry, born on April 7, 1945, at the family farm in Jackson, was the son of the late Peter and Margaret Lukasavage. He grew up in Shavertown, and attended West Side Central Catholic High School, Kingston, and later graduated from Western New England College with an electrical engineering degree.

Jerry settled in Highland, N.Y., where he and his beloved wife, Jeri (Davilli), raised their family. Jerry most enjoyed watching his children's varied activities and sports, then later those of his grandchildren. As owner of Fox Hill Bed and Breakfast, he most enjoyed meeting people from all over the world. Fishing, gardening, traveling, and serving as a Master BBQ Judge were his spare time favorite activities.

Besides his wife, he leaves four amazing sons: Jeffrey (Stephanie) of Brimfield, Mass., Jamison (Camie) of Southbridge, Mass., Jonathan (Kristie), of Feeding Hills, Mass., and Joshua (Amy) of Saugerties, N.Y., 11 grandchildren, three siblings, Margaret Borton, Loraine Luke, and Peter (Sharon) Luke, and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters and his granddaughter, Jocelyn.

His family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 1, at the Agawam Funeral Home, 184 Main Street, Agawam, Mass. A liturgy of Christian Burial will take place 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, at Sacred Heart Parish, 1061 Springfield St., Feeding Hills, Mass. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that you give the "Gift of Life" at your local blood bank.