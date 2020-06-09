DURYEA — Jerry Grimm, 77, of Duryea, died peacefully Friday, June 5, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley after a long and valiant battle against COPD.

Born Oct. 28, 1942, in Scranton, his parents were the late Robert J. Grimm and Margaret G. (McLean) Grimm. Jerry was a graduate of Central High School (1960). He went on to have a career in the food service industry; working his way from a routeman, mechanic and supervisor of mechanics to branch manager at Service America Corporation. His career spanned many decades until his retirement.

He married Alice (Billick) Grimm on Sept. 11, 1971. They would have celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary this year.

They welcomed a daughter, Karen M. Grimm, in 1974.

There are so many words to describe Jerry R. Grimm. He was loving, patient, intelligent, handsome, a joker, and so much more. He was a wonderful husband and father. His devotion to his family was unconditional. The photo above shows Jerry at his brother and sister-in-law's (Earl and Terry) house in Beach Haven West, N.J. His huge smile, boundless friendliness and genuine good nature made Jerry well loved by all he met and he will be missed by many. His canine buddies Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Peanuts and Lucy met him at the Rainbow Bridge.

A big hug and thank you to Dr. Guy Fasciana and his staff for their excellent care over the years. Lisa, Donna, Chris and the whole gang at Compassionate Care Hospice have been amazing the past year and he truly appreciated all that they did for him. His brother, Bob, and wife, Debbie, were his best friends and always there for him.

He is survived by his devoted wife and caregiver, Alice, his beloved daughter, Karen, of San Francisco, Calif., and Jellybean, our Tuxedo cat. Also surviving are his sister, Joyce A. (Bill) Tozer, brother, Robert J. (Debbie) Grimm, and sister-in-law Gail Grimm, wife of deceased brother, Barry E. Grimm. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

Because of COVID-19, there will be no services at the present time. A future celebration of Jerry's life for family and friends is planned.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

