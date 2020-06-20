BERWICK — Jerry L. Cook, 77, of Berwick, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home.

Born in Montpelier, Ohio, on Aug. 26, 1942, he was a son of the late Chester and Dorothy (Rosemeir) Cook.

He was raised and educated in Ohio and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1961, serving in the 1st Infantry. Following an honorable discharge from active duty in December of 1964, he continued his service in the Army Reserve and later with the National Guard until 1976.

He worked at various jobs until the early '80s when he started at Asplundh Tree Company, leaving after 14 years. He then became employed at Rizzo Trucking & Excavating in Sugarloaf. In 2010, he moved to South Carolina, where he was self-employed in lawn care maintenance until he retired and moved back to Berwick three years ago.

In 2014, "Cookie" earned his GED from Chesterfield County Adult Education in South Carolina, where he was a member of the National Adult Education Honor Society.

"Cookie" was a former member of St. James Lutheran Church, Zenith. He was a current member of VFW Post 821, Berwick. In his younger years, he liked hunting, and greatly enjoyed the deep-sea fishing trip he once took. He spent his free time taking care of his sons' lawn and working on crossword puzzles with his wife. He liked singing and had a great sense of humor that he would show by joking with people to make them laugh.

He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Deborah A. "Debbie" (Wenner) Cook, with whom he would have celebrated their 39th anniversary in October; sons: Christopher Cook and wife, Elizabeth, of Shickshinny; Jerry J. "Bud" Cook, of Watsontown; and Michael Cook and wife Sheri, of Macedonia, Calif.; beloved grandchildren: Christine Knecht, Keana Cook, Kayla Cook, AhLeah Cook, Cari Chavis, and Gabe Chavis; and adored great-grandson, Braiden. He is also survived by a brother, Chester Cook, of Ohio; sisters: Barbara, of Alabama; Jo, of Arizona; Ruth, of Ohio; Virginia, of Michigan; Becky, of Florida; Shirley, of Milton; sister-in-law, Phyllis Cook, of Ohio; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Cook, and sister, Mary Sanders.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Elan Memorial Park, Old Berwick Road, Bloomsburg.

Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Heller Funeral Home LLC, 633 E. Third St., Nescopeck. In honor of Jerry's laidback personality, if you are attending, please dress casually.

Online messages of comfort may be sent to condolences@hellerfuneral.com.