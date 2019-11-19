MOUNTAIN TOP — Jerry N. Rickrode, 79, of Mountain Top, passed away at his home on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Born in Dillsburg, he was the son of the late Helen and Nelson Rickrode. Jerry was a star athlete in football and track and field at Mechanicsburg High School. He graduated in 1958 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he was trained as a paratrooper. Following his Marine Corps service Jerry worked as a sales representative for Pepsi Cola, Letty Lane Candy and most recently Stroehman Bakeries. He retired from sales in 1995, and began a retirement career in maintenance and groundskeeping at Dauphin Highlands Golf Course for the next 19 years.

Best known to his friends and family as "Rick", he was an avid fisherman for many years and took up golf later in life, becoming a single digit handicap golfer. Rick loved to play golf and could be found on any given day golfing with his friends after work at Dauphin Highlands.

Rick's pride and joy was his son, Jerry, who was the longtime head men's basketball coach at Wilkes University. He and his wife, Theresa, never missed a Wilkes Men's Basketball game, home or away. They would drive from Harrisburg to Wilkes-Barre or wherever the team played two or sometimes three days a week to support their son and his team.

Rick was also extremely proud of his two grandchildren Jordyn, a pharmD student at Wilkes University and Christian, a Finance and Philosophy double major at the University of Scranton. Rick also enjoyed his daily visits from his grand-dog Dunkin.

Proceeded in death by his parents, Helen and Nelson Rickrode, Rick is survived by his wife of 57 years, Theresa; his son Jerry and his wife Kathleen; and his two grandchildren, Jordyn and Christian.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Matinchek Funeral Home and Rick will be laid to rest at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens following a private family service.