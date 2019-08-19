KINGSTON — Jesse A. Izenberg of Wesley Village, formerly of Kingston, died Sunday morning, Aug. 18, 2019. He was 95.

Born in Paterson, N.J., the son of the late David and Lillian (Fortinsky) Izenberg, Jesse was a graduate of Paterson High School and Philadelphia College of Textile and Sciences. He served his country proudly during World War II, as a navigator in the U.S. Air Corps, and after the war owned and operated Newark Silk for many years, starting in Paterson, then moving operations to Wilkes-Barre in the 1950s.

After the Agnes flood took his business as well as his home in 1972, Jesse entered a new career based on his lifelong passion for cars, in a few short years going from a sales representative with Eidam Cadillac in Kingston to vice president and general manager with the Ertley organization, heading up their Mercedes Benz, Volvo and Honda brands.

His other two passions were spending time with his beloved wife, Nina, for over 69 years, and the game of tennis. Jesse and Nina played tennis year-round for many years, and frequently attended major tournaments around the country and the world, including Wimbledon, the French Open and of course the U.S. Open. Jesse was also the long-time owner of the Kingston Indoor Tennis Club, now Wyoming Valley Tennis Club, where he was always THE dependable sub if one was needed for 'just one more match.' He was a life member of Temple Israel, B'nai B'rith Lodge, the JCA and various other civic and Jewish organizations.

Besides his doting wife, Nina (Rinzler) Izenberg, Jesse is survived by loving daughters, Laney Ufberg and Jill Savitz and their respective husbands, Bob and Jack; sister, Jeanne Handman, of Wilkes-Barre; seven grandsons, Andy, Michael, Marc, Justin, Ross, Ryan and Max, and their spouses; nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc. 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre, with Rabbi Larry Kaplan and Cantor Ahron Abraham officiating. Interment will be in Temple Israel Cemetery, Swoyersville. Shiva will be observed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Wesley Village, Myers Living Room, Skilled Nursing entrance, Pittston; and on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Savitz residence, 225 James St., Kingston.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Temple Israel or Hadassah.

Visit www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com for additional information.