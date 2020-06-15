Jesse M. McDermott
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jesse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MOUNTAIN TOP — Jesse M. McDermott, 26, of Mountain Top, (formerly of Ashley) passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township, after losing his difficult battle with opioid addiction.

Born in Plains Township on Aug. 27, 1993, he was the son of John C. & Suzanne K. (Jones) McDermott.

He was a graduate of Hanover Area High School, playing both baseball and soccer, and was a graduate of Wilkes University, with a B.S. in computer science. He was employed by CVS Caremark, Hanover Township.

Jesse's hobbies included target shooting with his dad, skydiving and paintball, but most of all, Jesse loved to be a part of the online gaming community. One of his passions was building custom computer systems. He was a member of the Wyoming Valley Chapter of Ducks Unlimited and was always helpful in their fundraising efforts.

He is survived by his loving parents, Suzanne and John McDermott; sister, Kristin McDermott; brother, Nicholas McDermott; and niece, Emily McDermott.

Private funeral arrangements are by the George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 15, 2020
May God wrap his arms around your family at this difficult time. Rest easy Jesse.
M D
June 14, 2020
I know your pain. I pray for you all.
Dave Baloga
June 14, 2020
Condolences.
June 14, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Gody
Friend
June 14, 2020
Love you buddy. Ill never forgot the countless memories weve had growing up. From how you were the only person who hit home runs in little league to shinanigans in mrs langdons class to making margaritas and playing the gambler. To the private green and private silver xbox days, you always were an awesome friend and would always make me laugh. I love you man rest easy buddy
Steve R
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved