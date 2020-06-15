MOUNTAIN TOP — Jesse M. McDermott, 26, of Mountain Top, (formerly of Ashley) passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township, after losing his difficult battle with opioid addiction.

Born in Plains Township on Aug. 27, 1993, he was the son of John C. & Suzanne K. (Jones) McDermott.

He was a graduate of Hanover Area High School, playing both baseball and soccer, and was a graduate of Wilkes University, with a B.S. in computer science. He was employed by CVS Caremark, Hanover Township.

Jesse's hobbies included target shooting with his dad, skydiving and paintball, but most of all, Jesse loved to be a part of the online gaming community. One of his passions was building custom computer systems. He was a member of the Wyoming Valley Chapter of Ducks Unlimited and was always helpful in their fundraising efforts.

He is survived by his loving parents, Suzanne and John McDermott; sister, Kristin McDermott; brother, Nicholas McDermott; and niece, Emily McDermott.

Private funeral arrangements are by the George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.