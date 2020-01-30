MOOSIC — Jesse K. Oney, Moosic, died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre and was the son of the late Andrew Sr. and Claudine Miner Oney. He worked as a production worker for Pride Mobility Products Corp. in Duryea.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas.

Surviving are one sister, Claudine Howell and husband Henry of Wilkes Barre; three brothers, Stanley and wife Barbara of Moosic, Robert of Wilkes Barre and Andrew and wife Diane of Exeter; one niece; and nephews.

Arrangements are by the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor.

Funeral services will be private.