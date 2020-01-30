Oney Jesse

Obituary
MOOSIC — Jesse K. Oney, Moosic, died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre and was the son of the late Andrew Sr. and Claudine Miner Oney. He worked as a production worker for Pride Mobility Products Corp. in Duryea.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas.

Surviving are one sister, Claudine Howell and husband Henry of Wilkes Barre; three brothers, Stanley and wife Barbara of Moosic, Robert of Wilkes Barre and Andrew and wife Diane of Exeter; one niece; and nephews.

Arrangements are by the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor.

Funeral services will be private.
Published in Times Leader from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
