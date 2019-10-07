LEHMAN TWP. — Jessie Davis Hagenbaugh, age 93, of Lehman Township, passed away at home on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

She was born in Kingston on Oct. 12, 1925, and was the daughter of the late John Wesley and Mildred Weber Davis.

Jessie moved to Lehman as a teenager and was a graduate of Lehman-Jackson Ross High School, Class of 1944. While attending Washington Missionary College in Takoma Park, Md., she met Bill Hagenbaugh at a family picnic and fell in love. They were married on Aug. 26, 1947. Jessie was blessed with a beautiful singing voice and she sang with the John Miliauskas Band in the 1940s. She had the opportunity to pursue a professional singing career but instead was a devoted wife and mother to her three children. Jessie also devoted 30 years to the Lehman Township Volunteer Fire Co. with the emergency phone dispatching ambulance and fire calls. She was a lifetime member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, William J. Hagenbaugh.

Jessie is survived by daughters, Linda Schnieder Gregory and her husband, Donald, of Lehman, and Debra Moyer Agnew and her husband, Brian, of Loyalville; son, William J. Hagenbaugh and his wife, Helen, of Lehman; grandsons, Kurt and Jaime Schneider, of North Carolina, Dr. Jared Schneider and his wife, Dr. Christy Gallagher Schneider, of Danville and Jack Schneider, of Massachusetts; great-granddaughters, Emily and Anna Schneider, of North Carolina; and brother, John W. Davis, of Lehman.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with Pastor M. Moses Andrade officiating.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Alan Boonin for the years of wonderful care he gave to their mother and to Hospice of the Sacred Heart for wonderful supportive care given to the family. Also, thanks to the 3rd floor staff of the Meadows Nursing Center for the years of care.

