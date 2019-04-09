WHITE HAVEN — Jessie V. Brown, of White Haven, died Saturday, April 6, 2019.

Born in White Haven, she was the daughter of the late John and Stephanie Strungis Bruzgulis and was a graduate of White Haven High School. Jessie was a member of St. Patrick's Church, White Haven, and enjoyed crocheting, reading, crossword and jigsaw puzzles.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her loving husband, Thomas E. Brown, in 2000 and 11 brothers and sisters, Peter, Charles, Alfred, Stanley, Jack and Bernard Bruzgulis, Aldona Moyer, Pauline Shulenski, Phyllis Izzo Louise Jarick, Bernice Bruzgulis and Hattie Handlong.

She is survived by her children, Thomas Brown and his wife, Maureen; Carol Carter and her husband, Thomas; Donna Brown; Donald Brown and his wife, Joanne; Bernie Brown and his wife, Carol; all of White Haven; the Rev. James Brown, of Bloomfield, N.J., and 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019, from the Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 403 Berwick St., White Haven, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 in St. Patrick's Church, White Haven. Her son, Father Jim, will officiate. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, and from 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Building Fund, White Haven, or Sacred Heart's Memorials Fund, Bloomfield, N.J.

