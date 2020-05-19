Jewel D. (French) Kannon
HANOVER TWP. — Jewel D. (French) Kannon, 80, of Hanover Township, died May 15, 2020. Surviving is her husband, Sanchez Kannon. A private memorial service will be held due to the pandemic. At the request of the family, a live stream will be available on 4 p.m. Friday on the funeral home Facebook page. Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, Wilkes-Barre, is in charge of arrangements.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Memorial service
04:00 PM
on the funeral home Facebook page. Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services
