HANOVER TWP. — Jewel D. (French) Kannon, 80, of Hanover Township, died May 15, 2020. Surviving is her husband, Sanchez Kannon. A private memorial service will be held due to the pandemic. At the request of the family, a live stream will be available on 4 p.m. Friday on the funeral home Facebook page. Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, Wilkes-Barre, is in charge of arrangements.



