SHICKSHINNY — Jill Hiller of Shickshinny died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, after a short fight against

cancer.

Born in Kunkle on Feb. 3, 1957, to Jack and Janet Hiller, Jill attended Dallas High School and graduated from West Side Technical School. Jill was employed by the Back Mountain Memorial Library for many years where she provided instruction on information literacy.

Jill enjoyed gardening, her miniature schnauzers Lulu and Schatzi and was an avid reader. Over the years Jill researched and maintained an extensive collection of books on the history of medieval and ancient cultures, particularly of the British Empire.

Jill is survived by her daughter, Katie McDermott; her brother, Jeffrey Edwards; and nephew Seth Edwards; and her longtime companion Jeffrey S. Grambor.