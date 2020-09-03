LAFLIN — Jillena Joy Smith, 35, of Laflin, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

Born July 25, 1985, in Scranton, she was the daughter of Stephen Joseph and Adeline "Cookie" (Angerson) Smith.

Jillena was a 2003 graduate of Coughlin H.S. and graduate of Wilkes-Barre Area Vocational Technical School with a degree in practical nursing. Our sweet Jillena also spent much time at LCCC with a heartfelt goal of someday helping others struggling with addiction as a counselor.

Jillena was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Trucksville. It is here where she discovered her strong faith and instilled her morals. Jillena was and still is a very special soul. Her empathy was so strong. She loved to give compliments. She found great pleasure in making others feel beautiful, loved and important. She extended this daily to her beloved family and strangers.

Jillena was an avid reader. She absorbed hundreds of books; it truly was her passion. She loved snowboarding, quading, the ocean, her boat and traveling. She was an amazing nanny to her nephew.

In addition to her parents, Jillena is survived by her sister, Stephani Joy and husband, Mark Lukachinsky, along with the light of her life — nephew, Brody Rae, all of Wapwallopen. She is also watching over brothers, Mark Svadeba, of Plains and Desi Smith, of Beverly Hills, Calif., paternal grandmother, Gloria Regina Smith, of Plains, companion, Jason Caboot, of Yatesville, along with a large loving family of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jillena was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Madelyn and Albert Holley and paternal grandfather, Thomas Smith. She was also greeted by many missed aunts, uncles and gone-too-young cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jillena's memory to your local SPCA — for the animals that she loved.

Funeral services were entrusted to Graziano Funeral Inc., Pittston Township. All services were held privately.

For further information or to express your condolences to Jillena's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.

