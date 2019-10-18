MOUNTAIN TOP — Joan A. Durako, of Mountain Top and formerly of Wilkes-Barre Township, passed away on Tuesday evening, Oct. 15, 2019, in the Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, in the company of her loving family. She was so happy to have lived in her Mountain Top home, where she and her husband raised their family until five days before she passed.

Born in 1929 in the first year of the Great Depression, Joan would have celebrated her 90th birthday on Oct. 30. She lived a wonderful life centered on family and faith. Joan was the daughter of the late Sally Sitek Shubilla and Joseph Shubilla.

Joan graduated from Marymount High School in Wilkes-Barre in 1946. She furthered her education at Mercy Hospital School of Nursing and became a registered nurse in 1948. She worked as an operating room nurse at Mercy Hospital in Wilkes-Barre and Nanticoke State Hospital before assuming her main career in life as wife and mother. Her love of nursing lasted a lifetime and she retained her license until her death. She volunteered to help the elderly, especially those afflicted with Alzheimer's.

Joan married the love of her life, Andrew B. Durako, who she affectionately called "Gus," in Holy Rosary Church in Ashley on April 19, 1954. They celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary in 2018 prior to Andrew's passing.

In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew B. Durako; sisters Eleanor Shubilla Kochuba, of San Francisco, Calif., and Mary Shubilla Pearson, of New York City; and brother Joseph Shubilla, of Wilkes-Barre Township.

Joan is survived by her sons, Andrew Durako and his wife, Ann Marie Prociak Durako, of Laflin, Paul Durako, of Wilkes-Barre Township, and his former wife, Robin Duffy Durako, of Drums, and Dr. Robert Durako and his wife, Peggy Clancy Durako, of Drums; seven loving grandchildren, Allison Durako Sanjuanelo, Andrew Joseph, Krystina, Marissa, Nathan, Trevor and Aine Durako; great-granddaughters Alejandra Marie and Valentina Adela Sanjuanelo; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

To Joan, family was always first and foremost. She was involved in every event in which her three sons participated, such as Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and all sporting activities. She volunteered in the St. Jude's School cafeteria and was a member of the school PTA. Devoted to her Catholic religion, Joan was a life member at St. Jude's parish, serving on the Altar and Rosary Society and other church organizations. She volunteered at numerous church functions, including the parish bazaars and other fundraising activities. Joan supported her husband, Gus, in his Lions Club events and traveled extensively on cruises and day trips with their friends from Mountain Top. She was a member of the Reymont Club of Wyoming Valley for many years.

Joan was talented in many areas, including interior decorating, art and crafts and cooking. She embraced her Polish heritage and traditions for her entire life. But her greatest joy was her seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was so proud of all their scholastic and athletic achievements and she cherished all their visits.

The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the staff of the Residential Hospice Unit at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre for their kindness and care to Joan over the past several days; to her physicians, Michael Fisher, MD, and Anthony Wylie, DO; and to her Geisinger Nursing Care Navigator, Deborah Tamarantz, RN. We would also like to especially thank Kelly Kirk for all of her wonderful and compassionate caregiving during the past few years of Joan's life.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, in St. Jude's Church, 420 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top. Friends and family may call from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Colleen Shea Children's Foundation, 1086 Highway 315 Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; to Northeast Sight Services (former Blind Association), 1825 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, PA 18643; or to SAFE (Supporting Autism and Families Everywhere), 275 Mundy St., Suite 201, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

The family would like to thank McCune Funeral Service in Mountain Top for their assistance with Joan Durako's funeral arrangements.

We would like to end this tribute with the words Grandma Durako ended every conversation with her grandchildren: You are superb, cool and awesome! Love you today, love you tomorrow, love you always!