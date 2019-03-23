NANTICOKE — Joan A. Stashak (nee Joan Anne Swantko), 87, died on Saturday, March 16, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Joan was born in Nanticoke in 1931. She graduated from College Misericordia in 1953 and Georgetown University in 1957, where she studied biochemistry. Joan married Gerald (Jerry) Stashak in 1970 and gave birth to her son, Michael, in 1972. After moving to Massachusetts, she continued her passion for science as a research biochemist working on early research on stroke victims, which eventually became the TPA protocol used today.

Joan loved Hilton Head Island, S.C., and moved there in 1995 following Jerry's retirement. She was an avid golfer, carding several holes-in-one at the Golf Club of Indigo Run. She also was an active member of St. Francis Catholic Church, where she volunteered at the thrift shop and in the rectory. In 2017, Joan moved to Mobile, Ala., to be close to her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. In Mobile, she was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church. She maintained a passion for reading throughout her life, including the weeks just prior to her passing.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry. She is survived by her sister, June Olszewski; her son, Mike; and her three grandchildren, Sam, Annie and Vivian, who all loved their Nana dearly.

The funeral service for Joan will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, in Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church, Nanticoke.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia University are welcome.