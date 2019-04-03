WILKES-BARRE — Joan Ann Boston, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at her home.

Born June 17, 1951, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late George Wesley Boston Sr. and Kathleen Esser Boston.

Joan attended GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was employed as head of maintenance at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, Wilkes-Barre.

Joan loved to cook, play cards, listen to the oldies and take care of everyone.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Bartlett Scorey; two brothers; and three sisters.

Surviving are her daughters, Traci Rexer and her husband, Timothy, of Norristown, and Karie Boston, of Wilkes-Barre; sons George Wesley Boston III and John William Boston, both of Wilkes-Barre; several grandchildren, including Rhonda Marie Boston, Nicole Boston, George Boston IV and Meghan Carey; great-grandchildren William and David Rexer, Emberlynn Boston and Luke and T.J. Golightly; and tons of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Joan will be 3 p.m. Saturday from the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre. The Reverend Joseph J. Evanko will be officiating. Friends may call 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.