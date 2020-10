WILKES-BARRE — Joan Ann Merrick, 79, of Wilkes-Barre, died Oct. 14, 2020. Blessing service will be 11 a.m. Monday from the Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Friends are invited to join the family from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Visit www.LehmanFuneralHome.com for additional information.