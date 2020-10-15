1/1
Joan Belcher
BEAR CREEK TWP. — Joan Belcher, 77, Bear Creek Township, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Geisinger Medical Center, Plains.

A life resident of Bear Creek Township, Joan was born on March 17, 1943, in Wilkes-Barre, the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary King. She graduated from Coughlin High School and worked at RCA for 47 years as a production associate. She retired from Fairchild Semi-Conductor in 2003.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, George Belcher, parents, Andrew and Mary King, brother, Andrew King, brother and sister-in-laws, Thomas and Helen Savage.

Joan was a member of Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church, Miners Mills.

Surviving are by her son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Rebecca Rovinski, sister-in-law, Rose King, nieces, Tammy (Carmen) Soreth and Darlene (John) Farber, her dear friends, Ruth Ann, Dave and Eric Koval, numerous great-nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Joan was a wonderful person, hard worker and great friend.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church, 401 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Innocent Neal officiating. Internment with be in Fern Knoll Burial Park Dallas. Friends may call at Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains, Friday Oct. 16, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Canine Companions for Independence, 286 Middle Island Rd., Medford, N.Y., 11763; or National Tay Sachs And Allied Diseases, 2001 Beacon St., Brookline, Mass., 02146-4227.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1001
