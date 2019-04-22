MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Joan Beverly Samuel Greeley, 84, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Savannah Grace in Mount Pleasant, S.C.

Born Aug. 13, 1934, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Edgar Samuel, born in Wilkes-Barre, and Isabelle Samuel, born in Bangor.

She was a graduate of Kingston High School and the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse.

She worked in various health care settings and was also head nurse of a health clinic for employees of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in Washington, D.C.

Joan was truly a beautiful woman, and her family will always remember her beautiful and soft voice. She loved her family, enjoyed attending theater plays, and watching the Washington Nationals and Redskins games with her husband. She was an avid swimmer.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Donald R. Greeley. They were married on April 22, 1957.

She is survived by her son, David, and wife, Lori, of Johns Island, S.C.; son, Michael, of Stuart, Va.; and daughter, Gayle Birch and her husband, Joseph, of Leesburg, Va.; grandchildren, Amanda Greeley, of South Carolina; Julia and Austin, both of Virginia; sister-in law, Anna May Greeley Hirko, of Wilkes-Barre; sister-in-law, Barbara A. Greeley Damiani and husband, Tom, of Mount Hope, N.Y.; brother-in-law, Gerald Greeley and wife, Audrey, of Wilkes-Barre; cousin, Elaine Engle, of Shavertown, and many aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Joan's funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, at the King's College Chapel, 159 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Thomas Looney, pastor, officiating. Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at Genettis, Wilkes-Barre.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to King's College Chapel, 159 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711.