HUGHESTOWN — Joan C. (Giardina) Gorey, 81, of Hughestown, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her home.

Born March 16, 1939 in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Ida (Brandt) Giardina.

Joan was a 1957 graduate of Hughestown H.S., and she continued her education at Wilkes-Barre Business School. She was employed for 31 years by the Pittston Area School district as a secretary.

Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Charles Gorey, of Hughestown; sons, Dr. Charles and wife Sheryl Gorey and Anthony and wife Michelle Gorey; grandchildren, Sierra and CJ Gorey and Brooke and Tony Gorey; and brother, Dr. Anthony Giardina.

All services will be private due to the ongoing pandemic.

Services have been entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township, PA 18640.

Joan will be laid to rest in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Wyoming.

For further information or to express your condolences to Joan's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.