Obituary
WYOMING, Del. — Joan Charlotte Steinert, 83, of Wyoming, Delaware, formerly of East Brunswick, N.J., passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 15, 2019.

She was born to the late Charles and Florence Gyle in Mountain Top in July of 1935 and graduated from Fairview High School. She married the late Donald Steinert in 1957, her loving husband of 55 years, and they lived together in East Brunswick, N.J., for 35 years before settling in Wyoming, Del.

Joan is survived by her two sons, David Steinert and his wife, Jackie, of Columbus, Ohio, and Gary Steinert and his wife, Kim, of Holly Hill, Fla.; grandchildren Scott Steinert and his wife, Desiree, of Holly Hill, Fla., Melissa Brower and her husband, David, of Felton, Del., and Robbie Dumas, of Boston, Maass.; twin brother, the Rev. Charles Gyle and his wife, Barbara, of Baltimore, Md.; and many nieces and nephews.

Our Mom enjoyed her trips to Atlantic City, watching her favorite sports on TV and doing her yard work.

A private service will be held in her honor on July 20, 2019, in Mountain Top.
Published in Times Leader from July 13 to July 14, 2019
