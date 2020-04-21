SHAVERTOWN — Joan Conley Stanisci, 82, of Shavertown, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 18, 2020, at home, surrounded by the love of her children.

"Cute, little Joan" was born in Belleville, N.J., the daughter of James and Kathleen (Ryan) Conley. She took great pride in living on the reservoir on Joralemon Street where her love of lilac bushes was born. She was a twirler in high school and a friend to all. She graduated from Belleville High School and attended Montclair Teachers College before moving to Verona, N.J., to raise her family.

She was a reading specialist at FN Brown School and Office Manager for Associated Engineering.

Known as Joan, Joanie, Mommy or Mom! (specifically when she refused to use a filter). All those names paled in comparison to the name bestowed upon her when she became a grandmother, Mamps.

While a resident of Verona, she happily participated in the Laning PTA and the Junior Women's Club, serving as President for each. In the late '60s, she was one of the controversial Verona residents that supported busing in impoverished students from Newark and providing them with a home lunch every day, by taking in not one, but two students.

She loved her time in Verona and could usually be found at one of the schools or surrounding areas supporting and cheering on her kids; as well as, and just as loudly, their teammates. Her happiest times were either playing bridge or enjoying a glass of wine with her dear friends, Judy Luzzi, Pat Bini, Sheila DelGuercio and the late Gerry Eltzholtz. We cannot thank them enough for being there in good times and in bad.

We will never forget her stuffed mushrooms, love of scotch tape, chucking shoes up the steps and saving the "good snacks" for bridge group. She will forever be remembered sitting on the back porch in late summer, reading one of her many novels. We will forever miss finding the perfect birthday or Mother's Day card that would most quickly get "the chin" to start vibrating — the chin was the precursor to the full on waterfall of tears.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her uncle, Matthew Ryan; sisters, Kathleen Fusaro, Sheila Sudah; and brother, James Conley. Surviving are her children, Mary Stanisci, of Shavertown; Chris (Dede) Stanisci, of Green Brook, N.J., and Julie Adair, of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, C.J., Jake, and Matty Stanisci, and Connor, Kathryn, and Seamus Adair.

We would like to thank the staff at LIFE (Living Independent for the Elderly) Geisinger, Wilkes-Barre, for their extraordinary care during such a difficult time. Amongst those we hold dear, a special thank you to Lelia, Melissa, Cat, Leann, Lisa, Chris, Bonnie, Bernie, Samantha, Chelsea, Jane, Tonya, Rita, Jonel, Jennifer, Oksana, Jesse, Kenny and Paul, her van driver, companion and loving friend. We would also like to thank her outside aides Michelle, Carol, Jane and Dale, as well as Hospice of the Sacred Heart, specifically Catherine, her nurse.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of family. Because of her wonderful care and in light of current events, donations can be made to the following: LIFE Geisinger-Wilkes-Barre, 25 Church St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Arrangements by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown