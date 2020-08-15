1/
Joan Demmeck Yoshida
Joan Demmeck Yoshida, 80, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 7, at Belmont Village, San Diego, after a long battle with dementia.

Joan was born Aug. 28, 1939, in Wilkes-Barre to the late John and Anna Kopacz Demmeck. She was an honor graduate of GAR High School and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Wilkes-Barre.

Joan was a kind, dedicated and compassionate R.N. She worked at Mt. Sinai Hospital, New York; Syracuse University Hospital and the VA Hospital in Mountain View, Calif.

Joan was an avid flower gardener and birder, making many trips to Hawk Mountain. She was a lover of animals and was a contributor to the San Diego Zoo.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Attorney Robert Yoshida, San Diego; sister Carol Anstett and husband John, Wilkes-Barre; brother Joseph Demmeck and wife Babetta of League City, Texas; niece and godchild Erica Stehle and husband Edward of Philadelphia; nephew and godchild John Anstett of Wilkes-Barre; nephew Christopher Demmeck and wife Emily of League City, Texas; two great-nieces, Chloe and Haley, League City, Texas. Several cousins also survive.

Interment was private in San Diego.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
