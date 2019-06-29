MONTROSE — Joan E. Griffith, of Montrose, passed away on June 27, 2019, at her home. She was born in Wilkes-Barre to the late Edward and Jule (Hale) Novakowski.

Joan is survived by her husband of 57 years, Richard J. Griffith Jr. She is also survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Steven Schiavone, of North Salem, N.Y., and Ellen and Ken DiPhillips, of Montrose; grandchildren Alexis Wagner, Andrea Martinos, Amelia and Holden Lunger, Richie DiPhillips and Maggie Boardman; and great-grandchildren Brett Michael Wagner, Aaliyah Maria Griffith, Vienna Margaret Lunger and Attie Joan Lunger; sister Marilyn Novak, of Kingston; brother Edward Novakowski, of Wilkes-Barre. She was predeceased by her oldest daughter, Maria Griffith, and sister Jule Morse.

Joan cherished her family, treasured her good friends, loved her country and always thanked God for those blessings.

If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Vicki's Fund for the Prevention of Domestic Violence, care of the Community Foundation of the Endless Mountains, 270 Lake Ave., Montrose, PA 18801. Joan spearheaded the creation of Vicki's Fund in memory of a friend and co-worker, Vicki Howard Clary.

A celebration of Joan's life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, at The Rosemont Inn, 165 Lake Ave., Montrose, https://therosemontinnbb.com. Family and friends are welcome to this casual, open house. It was Joan's wish that we celebrate her life and memory with a warm gathering, where friends and family could visit, enjoy good food and share their memories of her life and legacy.

Arrangements through the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home, Montrose.

