WEST WYOMING — Joan E. Luchetti, 82, a resident of West Wyoming, passed into eternal life unexpectedly on Sunday evening, May 24, 2020, at her home. Her beloved husband was the late Carl C. Luchetti Jr., who passed away on April 30, 2019. Together, Carl and Joan shared 61 beautiful years of marriage. Born on Nov. 11, 1937, in Exeter, Joan was the daughter of the late John A. Bepersti and Mary (Kolessar) Bepersti. Raised in Exeter, Joan was a graduate of the former Exeter High School, Class of 1955, serving as her class valedictorian. Following high school, she went on to attend the former Pittston Hospital School of Nursing, where in 1957 she received her registered nursing certification. A homemaker most of her life, Joan was employed in her earlier years as a registered nurse at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Joan was a longtime member of Saint Monica's Parish, Our Lady of Sorrows Church, West Wyoming. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Joan will be remembered for the devotion she had for her family. Her grandchildren were the light of her life and she was so very proud of all their accomplishments. Although her presence will be deeply missed, there is comfort in knowing she is reunited in heaven with her beloved husband and all her loved ones who went before her. Joan is survived by her five children, Dr. Carl J. Luchetti DMD and his wife, Darlene, of Downingtown; Dr. Mary Ellen Luchetti MD, of Denver, N.C.; John M. Luchetti and his wife, Mary Ellen, of Mechanicsburg; Dr. Wayne Luchetti MD and his wife, Jennifer, of Coopersburg; and Patricia Luchetti, of West Wyoming; her eight grandchildren, Carl B. Luchetti, and Angelo Luchetti, both of Downingtown; Dr. Timothy J. Luchetti MD and his wife, Deanna, of Pittsburgh; Nicholas T. Luchetti and his wife, Donnie, of Boulder, Colo.; Dr. Jeffrey M. Luchetti DDS, of Mechanicsburg; Olivia G. Luchetti, Emma K. Luchetti, and Ava Luchetti, all of Coopersburg; her great-granddaughter, Josephine Luchetti, of Pittsburgh; her sister, Marianne DeRoberto, of Exeter; as well as her nieces and nephews. Due to the current restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Mount Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery, Carverton section of Kingston Township. Monsignor John J. Sempa, family friend and pastor of Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston, will officiate. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. To send the Luchetti Family an online message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page. The family would be honored if you would consider giving a donation in Joan's memory to the American Heart Association, Lehigh Valley and Northeast Division, 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from May 27 to May 28, 2020.