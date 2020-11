Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Joan's life story with friends and family

Share Joan's life story with friends and family

WILKES-BARRE — Joan Fay (McHenry) Scavone, 90, of Wilkes-Barre, died Oct. 30, 2020. Funeral services were entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township. All services will be held privately.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store