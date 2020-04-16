BEAR CREEK TWP. — Joan Fino Ciliberto, 65, of Bear Creek Township, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital.

Born Sept. 23, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Joan Fino, West Pittston. Joan was a 1972 graduate of Wyoming Area High School and later attended the Pittston Hospital School of Nursing and King's College. She was a registered nurse and worked at the American Red Cross for almost 40 years.

Surviving is her loving husband, Tony, with whom she would have celebrated their 40th anniversary in June; her daughter, Emily Bell and husband, Geoff, of Bear Creek Township; her daughter, Rebecca, of Plains; her son, Anthony, of Plains; and her grandchildren, whom she loved so much more than, "a bushel and a peck," Caleb and Lila. She leaves behind her sister and dear friend, Mary Grace Fino, of Penn Lake; and her brothers, Dr. Gregory Fino and his wife, Louise, of White Haven, and Tony Fino and his wife, Kathy, of Pittston. Her niece, Polly, and nephews, Nick and Edward Fino. She is also survived by her father-in-law, Anthony Ciliberto, of Pittston; her brother-in-law, Dino Ciliberto and his wife, Maureen, along with numerous cousins, aunts and uncles, and her dear friends.

Joan will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, friend, and the most wonderful Granny. Joan was always doing for others and putting her family and friends first. She worried about her children every single day, a trait that she carried with her to the very end. She valued Sunday dinners with her family most of all. Joan loved cooking for her family always, but especially for every holiday. Above all, Joan cherished her time as a grandmother. Words cannot express how much she will be missed.

Her family would like to thank the wonderful nurses at Geisinger Wyoming Valley, who made it possible for them to talk to Joan during the past week, especially Kristen Seamans and Mary Kearns. Our deepest gratitude for their kindness during this time.

Due to COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held for the family. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

