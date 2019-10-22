|
WILKES-BARRE — Joan Gaffney Shea passed away Oct. 19, 2019, at General Hospital, Wilkes-Barre.
She was born on April 10, 1953, to James J. and Joan (Wargo) Gaffney in Wilkes-Barre. She graduated from St. Mary's High School. She was recently retired and worked in the retail industry most her life, lastly at Bon-Ton until its closure in 2018.
She spent her free time going to her nieces' and nephews' various events, activities and graduations throughout Pennsylvania and Florida. Affectionately known as "Susie" to her family, she is survived by a sister, Judy Gaffney Sanner, whom she was simply "sis"; her niece and goddaughter, Meghan Jongkind, niece Maura Sanner and nephew Sean Sanner, whom all called her "Aunt Sissy"; a grandniece, Amelia; her godson, Daniel McNulty; and many cousins.
Services will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. There will be a private burial at St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to in the Greater Wyoming Valley Area. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Times Leader from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019