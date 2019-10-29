On Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, Joan Helen Stesney passed into eternal life peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 82.

Born on March 21, 1937, in Swoyersville, Joan was the daughter of the late George and Julia (Chorba) Harchar. A lifelong resident of Swoyersville, she attended the former Swoyersville High School and soon afterwards married the love of her life, Charles Lee Stesney, in 1958. Joan and Charles enjoyed 35 wonderful years of marriage together prior to his passing in 1993. Together they raised their four children, sons, Scott and Charles; and daughters, Suzanne and Michelle. A loving homemaker, Joan devoted her life to tending to the daily needs of her beloved husband and children.

A woman of many enjoyments, Joan especially enjoyed gardening around her home; traveling to her favorite destinations, Las Vegas and Florida; and trying her luck at games of chance and casinos both near and far. Christmas music was enjoyed year round and additionally, she had a great love for animals throughout her life.

In addition to her parents, George and Julia Harchar, and her husband, Charles, Joan was preceded in death by her daughter, Suzanne Stesney; her brother, George Harchar; and her sisters, Dolores Kulka and Irene Harchar.

Joan is survived by her children, Scott Stesney, of Swoyersville; Charles Stesney and his wife, Susan, of Forty Fort; and Michelle Stesney-Moderwell and her husband, Jeremy, of Bear Creek; her grandsons, Daniel and Dustin; and her great-granddaughter, Chloe; her brothers, Robert Harchar and Ronald Harchar; her sisters, Elaine Krapf, Margaret Dustin, and Rosemary Kotis; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial visitation which will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated immediately following the visitation.

Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Mount Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery, Carverton section of Kingston Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joan's memory to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

For additional information or to send Joan's family an online message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.