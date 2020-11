Or Copy this URL to Share

DURYEA — Joan Jaksina, 80, died Nov. 1, 2020. Memorial services will be 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Friends may call for a walk-through visitation from 5 p.m. until time of service Thursday. Masks and social distancing are mandatory.



