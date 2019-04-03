KINGSTON — Joan K. Janoski, 59, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in ManorCare Health Services, Kingston.

She was born in Kingston, a daughter of Joan Leshinski Konnick, of Kingston, and the late Robert Konnick. She was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School, Class of 1977.

Joan is survived by her mother, Joan Konnick; daughters Rachel Gacek, of Philadelphia, and Elizabeth Janoski, of Dallas; sons Robert Fisher, of Lansing, Mich., and Michael Fisher, of Mount Laurel, N.J.; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings Mary Ermak, of Larksville, Susan Musto, of Kingston, Robert Konnick, of Forty Fort, Catherine Manganella, of Dallas, and Michael Konnick, of Camden, Del.

Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerby Ave., Kingston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in St. John the Baptist Church, 126 Nesbitt St., Larksville. Interment will be private and held at the family's convenience.