LEHMAN TWP. — Joan L. Felty, of Lehman Township, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, Nov. 8, six days prior to her 75th birthday.

She was the daughter of the late Norman and Marie (Dougherty) Lindemuth, Harrisburg. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Wayne L. Felty; daughters, Colleen Reynolds (Bill) and Hope Felty; grandchildren, Matthew and Mikayla Reynolds; sister, Barbara Lindemuth, of Harrisburg. Another sister, Betty Ulerick, of Harrisburg, passed away on Nov. 3.

She graduated from Central Dauphin High School, Harrisburg, took courses at Penn State/Wilkes-Barre and participated in numerous workshops and conferences on special education.

Joan enjoyed cooking, perennial flowers, artwork and antiquing/refinishing. She was outgoing and willing to take on leadership roles. She was active in the Lehman United Methodist Church, PTA and Dallas Jr. Women's Club. She was a loving and nurturing mother. She pursued with a passion the best education and opportunities for her mentally disabled daughter, Hope and advocated for others with disabilities in countless ways.

She was active in the Association for Retarded Citizens (ARC) of Luzerne county (vice-president, treasurer, board member, education committee chair) and Luzerne Intermediate Unit's Task Force on Right to Education, chairing its classroom monitoring committee and Inclusion Council. She taught Sunday school class for special needs children at Huntsville Christian Church. At the state level, she chaired the ARC/PA education committee, gave legislative testimony and served on the Dept of Education's special ed task force/integration committee.

