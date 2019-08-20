Joan Louise Augustine, 85, passed away Aug. 8, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Benjamin Augustine.

She was the daughter of the lake Frank and Jennie Cook.

Joan devoted her life to her family and friends. She always sought to bring sunshine into other people's lives.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughter Darlene Augustine-Dear and husband Stephen, of Rochester, N.Y.; granddaughter Rebecca Dear; sisters Pearl Ravatt, of Knoxville, Tenn., Irene Paglione, of Columbus, N.J., Arlene Dobrosielski and husband Richard, of Pinehurst, N.C., Carol Koenig and husband Ed, of Phoenixville, and Barbara Strunk, of Tunkannock; brother Harry Cook, of Dear Park, N.Y.; sisters-in-law Grace Augustine, of Old Forge, Theresa Cook, of Columbus, N.J., and Joan Cook, of Bordentown, N.J.; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Joan was preceded in death by brothers Robert, Jerome and Richard Cook; sister Thelma Kunz; brothers-in-law Fred, John, and Louis Augustine, Robert Ravatt, Carl Paglione and James Strunk; and sisters-in-law Rose Cappucci, Theresa Aulisio and Margaret Augustine.

The family wishes to thank her long-time aide, Lisa Sylver-Talevski, and the staff of Lifetime Care, Home Health Care and Hospice for their care of Joan.

Family and friends are invited to attend Joan's celebration of life service which will be held at noon on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Interment will follow in Lynn Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday.