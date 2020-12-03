1/
Joan M. Benzi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PLAINS TWP. — Joan M. Benzi, 83, of Plains Township, died Dec. 1, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. Her husband of 61 years is Leonard F. Benzi, of Plains. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Monday at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Rd., Plains, and can be viewed on the church Facebook page. Family and friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the church. Masks and social distancing are required at all times. Arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Ss. Peter & Paul Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved