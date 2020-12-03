PLAINS TWP. — Joan M. Benzi, 83, of Plains Township, died Dec. 1, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. Her husband of 61 years is Leonard F. Benzi, of Plains. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Monday at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Rd., Plains, and can be viewed on the church Facebook page. Family and friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the church. Masks and social distancing are required at all times. Arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains.