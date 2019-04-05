HUNLOCK CREEK — Joan M. Romanowski, of Hunlock Creek, was welcomed into heaven by her father and mother, Walter and Sally (Weiss) Levandowski; brother, Paul Levandowski; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Achuff, on Thursday, April 4, 2019. She experienced several illnesses the past few years.

Born in Wilkes-Barre Township on Feb. 11, 1941, she was a member of St. Mary's Church, Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, and was a 1959 graduate of Marymount High School. A 42-year employee of telephone companies AT&T - Bell Atlantic and Verizon, she was a draft person in the engineering department, where her experience in drafting, penmanship and scales benefited her in later years.

Joan and her husband, Don, traveled through 15 countries in Europe and also vacationed in Hawaii, Alaska, the West Coast, Southwest and Mexico. Their best vacations were to many Caribbean islands, several times to their favorite, Aruba. They owned a condo at Surfside Beach, S.C., for more than 10 years, traveling throughout the Southeast, mainly Florida.

Joan was a hostess on many Penn State home games in the 1980s on Prevost motorhomes owned by Don's employer, Labar Enterprise. The two motorhomes entertained 25 to 30 first-class business executives, bankers, lawyers, etc. Don and Joan also enjoyed attending five of Penn State's major bowl games.

Joan and Don owned and operated Romanowski Realty Company, consisting of five apartment buildings in Nanticoke, totaling 30 apartments. With the services of a plumber, electrician and handyman, they were very well-maintained and clean. Nanticoke officials frequently commented on how well they were maintained. The apartments were 100 percent occupied most of the time. Joan and Don mainly did the painting and cleaning. Don took pride in the cleanliness of the kitchens and bathrooms, Joan did the spackling and preparing the walls. Her draft knowledge put all apartments to scale.

Joan took pride in her home, decorating for the holidays, in particular, Christmas, having three Christmas trees throughout. She entertained and welcomed friends, relatives and business associates.

Surviving are her husband, Don; sister, Sylvia and husband, Joseph Lukasiewicz; niece, Rene and husband, Dustin Polis; godchildren, Kevin and Jason Polis; step-daughter, Debra Martin and her husband, Frank Zupancic; step-grandson, John Martin, his wife, Laura, and step-great-granddaughter, Emma; brother-in-law, Willard Achuff; nieces, Kathy and Patricia; sister-in-law, Johnnie Levandowski; and several nieces.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in Our lady of Mount Carmel Parish, 2011 State Route 29, Lake Silkworth. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Relatives and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday evening at the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre.